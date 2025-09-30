A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday sentenced former president Joseph Kabila to death in absentia, convicting him of crimes including war crimes.
Lieutenant-General Joseph Mutombo Katalayi, who presided the military tribunal in the capital, told the court that Kabila was convicted of various crimes including treason, crimes against humanity, murder, sexual assault, torture and insurrection.
Kabila spent almost two decades in power and only stepped down after deadly protests against him. Since late 2023, he has been residing mostly in South Africa, though he did appear in rebel-held Goma in eastern Congo in May.
Reuters
Congo military court sentences ex-president Kabila to death in absentia
Image: REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi
