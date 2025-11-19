World

Elon Musk, Jensen Huang to talk AI at US-Saudi investment forum - Clone

Elon Musk attends a dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump for Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 18 2025. (Tom Brenner)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will take part in a discussion on advances in artificial intelligence at a US-Saudi Arabia investment forum in Washington on Wednesday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

“The conversation will explore the emerging forces shaping the next wave of technological progress, highlighting the architectures, models and investments powering a more intelligent and interconnected future,” the document said.

The discussion will be moderated by Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Boks seeing red after spate of cards, says Stick

2

‘We deserve a voice’ - Children demand a seat at the table at G20 Social Summit

3

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla ‘just wanted her daddy home’, Dali Mpofu suggests to Hawks cyber crime expert

4

Noxolo Grootboom finds new voice in new ad, speaks about preaching after retirement

5

Chery and other Chinese models in SA awarded five-star safety ratings