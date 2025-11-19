Elon Musk, Jensen Huang to talk AI at US-Saudi investment forum - Clone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Elon Musk attends a dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump for Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 18 2025.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will take part in a discussion on advances in artificial intelligence at a US-Saudi Arabia investment forum in Washington on Wednesday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

“The conversation will explore the emerging forces shaping the next wave of technological progress, highlighting the architectures, models and investments powering a more intelligent and interconnected future,” the document said.

The discussion will be moderated by Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology.

Reuters