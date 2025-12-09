World

European leaders discuss ‘positive progress’ on making use of frozen Russian assets

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the garden at 10 Downing Street in London on August 14 2025.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. (BEN STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the leaders of France and Germany discussed the “positive progress” made to use frozen Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine, Downing Street said on Monday.

“The leaders all agreed this is a critical moment and we must continue to ramp up support to Ukraine and economic pressure on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to bring an end to the barbaric war,” said a spokesperson for Starmer.

“While diplomatic efforts continue, Europe must stand with Ukraine. They also discussed positive progress made to use immobilised Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction”.

