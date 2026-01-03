Trump says US has captured Venezuela President Maduro

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and flown them out of the country.
“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country”, Trump said in a Truth Social post.
Reuters
