Ukrainian team heading to US for security guarantee talks, Zelensky says

A Ukrainian delegation is en route to the US for talks.

A Ukrainian delegation is en route to the US for talks on security guarantees and a post-war recovery package, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday, expressing hope the documents could be signed on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week.

During the talks, Kyiv’s team also hopes to get clarity from the US on the Russian stance towards US-backed diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year war, Zelensky told a news conference in Kyiv alongside Czech President Petr Pavel.

“I think we have worked well with the American side; we are just not on the same side on some issues,” Zelensky said of the negotiations with Washington.

US President Donald Trump told Reuters earlier this week he may meet Zelensky at the WEF, a meeting which the Ukrainian leader has publicly sought.

Zelensky said Ukraine had completed its part of the work on the documents outlining a “prosperity package” to unlock money for Ukraine’s costly post-war recovery, as well as on US security guarantees designed to stop a future Russian attack. Ukrainian officials have said the country will need $800bn (R13.12-trillion) for its post-war reconstruction.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Olga Stefanishyna, said senior Ukrainian officials would take part in bilateral talks on the two key agreements on Saturday in Miami.

“The purpose of the visit is to refine these agreements with American partners,” Stefanishyna said in a post on Facebook, adding they “may be signed in Davos”.

Ukraine’s delegation will include the head of Zelensky’s office, Kyrylo Budanov; the secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, Rustem Umerov; and the head of Zelensky’s parliamentary faction, Davyd Arakhamia, she added.

Washington has pushed Ukraine to agree to a peace framework that it will then present to Moscow, while Kyiv and its European allies have sought to ensure that Ukraine will not be attacked again by Russia in the future.

“Ultimatums are not, in my view, a workable model for democratic relations between countries,” Zelensky said, without specifying to what he was referring.

Trump, who has often criticised Zelensky, said on Wednesday Russia was ready for a peace deal and he saw the Ukrainian leader as the obstacle to peace, an assessment that stands in stark contrast with that of European allies.

On Friday, Zelensky said Russia was stalling peace efforts and cited Moscow’s recent strikes on Ukraine’s energy system as proof of Moscow’s real intentions.

“Each of these strikes against our energy sector and our cities quite clearly shows Russia’s real interests and intentions: they are not interested in agreements, but in the further destruction of Ukraine,” he posted on social media after the news conference.

At the news conference, Zelensky also pushed for more air defence ammunition to protect Ukraine’s power grid. He said that until a new aid package arrived on Friday morning, several air defence systems had been left without missiles.

“We need to fight for these [aid] packages with blood, with people’s lives,” he told reporters.

Reuters