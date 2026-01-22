Inconvenient lie: Trump’s ‘genocide’ claim distracts from SA’s Davos pitch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump yesterday repeated claims of a “white genocide” in South Africa, creating an unwanted distraction to the country’s investment drive in Davos, Switzerland.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is leading a high-level delegation to the World Economic Forum, seeking to attract foreign capital and reinforce South Africa’s position as the gateway to Sub-Saharan Africa.

In an impromptu press conference after his keynote address, Trump responded to a question about “genocide” in South Africa by saying, “Terrible situation. People, a certain group of people, are unbelievable. You wouldn’t think it could happen today. We have seen the numbers, we’ve seen the records, and it is taking place.”

Trump did not specify which group he was referring to, though the “white genocide” narrative, claiming white farmers face systematic extermination, has circulated in far-right circles for years despite being repeatedly debunked by various academic researchers and international fact-checkers.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana in Davos, Switzerland, January 20 2025. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

The remarks came as Godongwana and his team of South African cabinet ministers were articulating a vision of a more integrated, prosperous South Africa to potential investors.

The delegation is in Davos to showcase the country’s strengths, including a sophisticated financial sector, advanced manufacturing capabilities, abundant renewable energy potential and strategic position as Africa’s most industrialised economy.

G20 exclusion

The false genocide narrative has previously been used to justify the US exclusion of South Africa as a member of the G20 and by senior Republican figures to push for Washington to cut economic ties with South Africa.

Trump’s comments on South Africa came in a wide-ranging press conference after his keynote address to the forum, in which he focused primarily on his controversial push to acquire Greenland from Denmark.

In his prepared remarks to business and political leaders, Trump renewed his demand for the self-governing Danish territory, calling it essential for US national security while pledging not to use military force.

“All we’re asking for is to get Greenland, including right, title and ownership, because you need the ownership to defend it,” Trump said. “You can’t defend it on a lease.”

The president framed Greenland’s acquisition as a matter of hemispheric defence, arguing the Arctic island sits at a critical juncture between the US, Russia and China. He dismissed speculation about the territory’s rare earth mineral wealth, saying extraction through hundreds of feet of ice would be impractical.

‘Immediate negotiations’

Trump ruled out immediate military action but said that he will seek immediate negotiations over the US acquisition of Greenland.

“I’m seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the US,” Trump said.

Trump also criticised Denmark as “ungrateful” for refusing to give up control of Greenland, arguing that the country was indebted to the US for protecting it during World War 2.

“Denmark fell to Germany after just six hours of fighting and was totally unable to defend either itself or Greenland,” he said. “The US was then compelled, and we did it.

“How stupid were we to do that? But we did it, but we gave it back. But how ungrateful are they now?”

