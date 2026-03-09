Jailed Erdogan rival clashes with judge as Turkey corruption trial begins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Istanbul’s jailed mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, argued with the presiding judge on Monday in a chaotic start to a sweeping corruption trial that could extinguish the ambition of Tayyip Erdogan’s main rival to become president at Turkey’s next election.

Imamoglu, 55, demanded permission to speak and urged the judge to “respect the right of people to defend themselves”— but the judge refused as he launched the trial of more than 400 defendants linked to the Istanbul municipality.

Imamoglu is accused of leading a criminal organisation for profit, involving tender-rigging and bribery. He and his main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), deny the corruption charges, which carry prison sentences amounting to hundreds of years.

Police maintained tight security outside the courthouse at Silivri prison west of Istanbul, where Imamoglu has been held in pre-trial detention for almost a year amid a judicial crackdown on the CHP that is overshadowing politics before elections expected to be held next year.

JUDGE EMPTIES GALLERY AFTER NOISY PROTEST

Imamoglu, the CHP’s presidential candidate, waved his hands as he entered the courtroom, while the other defendants, lawyers and public stood up to clap, whistle and wave back at him. He then rose to protest the judge’s decision to hear other defendants before Imamoglu, who is the chief suspect.

The judge called the protest disrespectful to the court, prompting more outcry from the public gallery, which the judge ordered to be emptied, calling a recess.

CHP leader Ozgur Ozel and Imamoglu’s wife, Dilek, sat side by side in the large courtroom fitted out with two large screens.

“We are nervous and anxious,” Dilek Imamoglu told reporters before the hearing started. “We hope that they move to trial without detention. I last saw Ekrem last week, and he was in very good spirits.”

LEGAL CRACKDOWN CALLED POLITICISED

In comments to Reuters last month, Imamoglu struck a defiant tone, saying Erdogan should call elections right away. But his prospects of challenging the veteran leader look bleak amid a crackdown that rights groups and foreign observers say has undermined the democratic credentials of Nato member Turkey.

The government denies exerting influence over the judiciary, which it says is independent.

Imamoglu already suffered a severe blow to his presidential ambitions when a court in January rejected his lawsuit challenging the cancellation of his university degree — a qualification required of any presidential candidate.

Erdogan, 72, has led Turkey as prime minister or president since 2003. Presidential and parliamentary elections are not scheduled until 2028, but if he wishes to seek a third term as president, he is obliged to hold the vote early, likely in 2027, unless the constitutional term limits are changed.