WATCH | Austria plans social media ban for children under 14

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Austrian vice-chancellor Andreas Babler of the Social Democrats, secretary of state for digitalisation Alexander Proell of the People’s Party and minister of education Christoph Wiederkehr of the Neos hold a press conference in Vienna on March 27 2026 on plans to ban social media for children under 14.

Austria’s conservative-led, three-party government plans to introduce a ban on social media use for children under 14, it said on Friday.

Cabinet members from the three ruling parties announced a deal between them on the principle of a ban, aimed at protecting children from “algorithms that are addictive” and content including sexual abuse, but could not say when it would begin, and they have yet to agree on how it will be implemented.

“We will decisively protect children and young people in future from the negative effects of social media,” said vice-chancellor Andreas Babler of the Social Democrats.

“We will no longer stand by and watch while these platforms make our children addicted and often also sick. The risks associated with this use were ignored for long enough, and it is time to act.”

Australia introduced a social media ban for under-16s in December, the first country to do so. Other countries are considering or moving towards similar bans. France’s lower house of parliament approved a ban for under-15s in January.

Draft legislation for Austria’s ban would be drawn up by the end of June, Babler and conservative junior minister for digitisation Alexander Proell said.

Babler also said the government would not list individual platforms the ban would apply to but would decide based on how addictive their algorithms are and whether they include content such as “sexualised violence”.

Reuters