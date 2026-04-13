IN PICS | Budapest turns into party zone after historic election that ends Orban era

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Supporters of Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party, celebrate across the River Danube from the Parliament building, after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat in the parliamentary election, in Budapest, Hungary, on April 13, 2026. Picture: REUTERS

Budapest turned into a party zone well into the early hours on Monday with people dancing outside pubs and cars honking as supporters of the opposition Tisza party celebrated their sweeping victory in a pivotal election on Sunday.

The election, which brought a record turnout of 80% based on preliminary data, ended the 16-year rule of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban and for Hungarians toasting and waving flags in the capital city this meant voting for the country’s European orientation and a restoration of democracy, eroded by Orban and his government since 2010.

Budapest’s famous Chain Bridge was illuminated in Hungary‘s national colors and along the embankment by the Danube river tens of thousands partied, waving the national flag and European Union flags, and some toasting with champagne in paper cups.

Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party, waves a Hungarian flag as he celebrates. Picture: REUTERS (Leonhard Foeger)

“I feel amazing! Really amazing! Like, I never thought this would actually happen. I’ve been praying for this for 16 years so I’m super happy,” said Szilvia, a Tisza supporter, as people watched the victory speech from opposition leader Peter Magyar.

Chanting and singing broke out on the city’s metro, with people chanting “it’s over”. Other Tisza supporters celebrated at a rave outside the country’s iconic parliament building.

A supporter of Peter Magyar celebrates with a zebra balloon in Budapest. Picture: REUTERS (Lisi Niesner)

“It’s a big celebration. I’m quite happy. I have been waiting for this for some time. And I hope that the new leadership, new prime minister will be really a prime minister for all Hungarians, as he said,” said Tisza supporter Sandor Zoletnik.

“Amazing!” “Can’t describe it!” “We are so happy that Orban is finally gone.” “We did not believe that it would change,” a group of young people hugged and jumped, shouting.

Peter Magyar and supporters celebrate. Picture: REUTERS (Leonhard Foeger)

“So, finally, after at least 16 years, we feel like there is a hope. We feel like there is a hope that Hungary can start walking into the right direction,” one of them said. Orban’s Fidesz party had the lowest support in the young generation.

Fidesz, originally launched as an opposition youth movement in the late 1980s, is backed by just 8% of voters aged between 18 and 29, based on a survey by pollster Median, or 22% in the wider 18-39 ​age group, according to Zavecz Research.

A man waves a flag as another wears a mask depicting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban following the partial results of the parliamentary election in Budapest. Picture: REUTERS (Bernadett Szabo)

Traffic stopped along some of the main boulevards as crowds in front of pubs overflowed and people waved national flags, stopping cars. Hundreds strolled along the bridges spanning the Danube well after midnight.