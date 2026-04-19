Eight children die in US mass shooting

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A police department spokesperson says some of the children were related to the suspected gunman. Picture:

Eight children, aged from 1 to 14, were killed in a mass shooting just after 6am on Sunday in Shreveport, Louisiana, and the suspected gunman was later fatally shot by police during a vehicle chase, local authorities said.

Shreveport police department spokesperson Christopher Bordelon said that some of the children were related to the suspected gunman. He said at least 10 people were shot, but did not provide details on the status of the surviving victims.

The suspected gunman hijacked a car after the shooting and died after police fired at the vehicle during a chase, Bordelon said.

“This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had,” Shreveport mayor Tom Arceneaux said.

Reuters