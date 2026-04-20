Bulgaria’s Kremlin-friendly ex-president set for election win

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Rumen Radev, former Bulgarian president and leader of the Progressive Bulgaria coalition, speaks to the media after the first exit polls at the parliamentary election in Sofia on April 19 2026.

Pro-Russian former president Rumen Radev is set for a runaway victory in Bulgaria’s election, official results showed, potentially ending years of weak coalition governments and sidelining long-dominant political forces.

The performance, surpassing opinion polls, is one of the strongest results by a single party in a generation and may end, for now, the instability that led to eight elections in five years.

Radev’s Progressive Bulgaria party had 44.6% of the vote after 60% of ballots were counted, suggesting it could rule alone in a strong minority government, but he has not ruled out a coalition with a pro-European group or a smaller party.

Progressive Bulgaria’s tally put it far ahead of the pro-European We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) coalition with 14.2% and the long-dominant Gerb party, led by former prime minister Boyko Borissov, at 13%.

“This is a victory of hope over distrust, a victory of freedom over fear and finally, if you will, a victory of morality,” Radev told a press conference late on Sunday, a day before final election results were expected.

A eurosceptic and former fighter pilot opposed to military support for Ukraine’s war effort against Moscow, Radev stepped down from the presidency in January to run in the parliamentary election after mass protests forced out the previous government in December.

He rode a wave of frustration with political instability in the Balkan nation of 6.5-million, where voters are sick of corruption and veteran parties that have dominated politics for decades.

“There is an opportunity for the things people have been hoping to see change to actually become visible,” Evelina Koleva, a manager at a digital marketing company in Sofia, the capital, told Reuters.

Questions over foreign policy

Radev’s campaign drew comparisons with Hungary’s pro-Kremlin former prime minister Viktor Orban when he talked about improving ties with Moscow and resuming the free flow of Russian oil and gas into Europe.

He also criticised the EU for relying too heavily on renewable energy.

However, Radev has been vague on policy, and it is not yet clear how much he will change foreign policy in Bulgaria, a Nato member on the EU’s southeastern flank which joined the euro zone in January, a move Radev has criticised.

On Sunday he said he would be willing to work on judicial reform with PP-DB and Bulgaria would “make efforts to continue on its European path”.

Bulgaria has developed rapidly since the fall of communism in 1989 and joined the EU in 2007. Life expectancy has risen sharply, unemployment is the lowest in the EU, and the economy has greater safeguards since adopting the euro.

But it lags EU countries in other metrics.

The cost of living has become a particular issue since Bulgaria joined the euro. The previous government fell amid protests against a new budget proposing tax increases and higher social security contributions.

“The country’s main challenge is the economic crisis and the demographic crisis,” said Tihomir Bezlov, a senior fellow at the Centre for the Study of Democracy in Sofia.

“There do not seem to be many ideas in the winning camp on either of these issues.”

Reuters