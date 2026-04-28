Trial over foiled attack on Taylor Swift’s Vienna concert set to open

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Prosecutors also allege three suspects had planned to carry out one attack each in the Middle East before the Taylor Swift concerts. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The trial of a 21-year-old accused of plotting an Islamist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in 2024 that was foiled at the 11th hour opens on Tuesday, with his lawyer saying he would plead guilty to the main charges.

The defendant, an Austrian identified as Beran A, was arrested on August 7 2024, the day before the first of three planned concerts by the US pop star in Vienna. All three dates were cancelled.

The trial in Wiener Neustadt, a town near Vienna, will focus on more than the planned attack.

Beran A, who prosecutors said swore allegiance to Islamic State, is also accused, together with Slovak national Arda K, of planning attacks in the Middle East they did not go through with, and of helping a third man who has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a knife attack in Mecca.

“He is pleading guilty regarding the Taylor Swift affair,” Beran A’s lawyer Anna Mair said, adding he will plead not guilty to the other allegations.

Arda K will plead guilty to travelling to Istanbul with the intention of carrying out a militant attack he did not go ahead with, his lawyer David Jodlbauer said.

Prosecutors accuse Beran A of obtaining instructions online on how to make shrapnel bombs of the kind used by Islamic State, producing a small amount of the explosive triacetone peroxide and trying to buy weapons illegally for the planned attack.

He has been charged with terrorism-related offences, belonging to a criminal organisation and making a dangerous threat, and faces 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors also allege the two and the third man had planned to carry out one attack each in the Middle East before the Swift concerts in March 2024: Beran A in Dubai, Arda K in Istanbul and the third man in Mecca.

While each travelled to their designated cities, only the third man is believed to have launched an attack. He was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a security official at Mecca’s Grand Mosque. He is in custody in Saudi Arabia.

Tuesday is the first of four scheduled trial days. The last is May 21, and it is unclear whether more will be needed.