Dozens of Nigerians seek repatriation from SA after protests, Abuja says

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At least 130 Nigerian citizens in SA have asked their government to fly them home after protests in SA that have been targeting foreigners, says Nigeria’s foreign minister, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

The group was the first to apply to a new scheme launched by Nigeria’s government to repatriate citizens, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said on Sunday, amid fears that confrontations in SA could escalate.

Protesters in SA held rallies in Pretoria and Johannesburg last week, demanding tougher action against illegal immigration, saying undocumented foreigners were putting pressure on jobs, security and public services.

Campaigners for migrant rights say foreigners have long been scapegoated in SA for its economic woes.

South Africa last month promised to crack down on anyone carrying out xenophobic attacks after Ghana and other African countries reported that their nationals had faced violence and discrimination.

More protests were planned on May 4 and May 8 and Nigeria would be watching developments closely, the government said.

It had already summoned SA’s high commissioner in Abuja over the situation, and its diplomatic missions in SA were working with local authorities to reduce risks to Nigerians, the minister said.

Reuters