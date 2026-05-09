Indonesia locates two Singaporeans missing after Mount Dukono eruption

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Indonesian authorities on Saturday located two Singaporeans who went missing after Mount Dukono erupted on the Pacific island of Halmahera, officials said, but it was unclear whether they were alive.

“We have identified the co-ordinates of their locations. It’s around the crater rim,” Iwan Ramdani, the head of Indonesia’s rescue agency, told Reuters. “This is on drone surveillance and is consistent with witness accounts.”

Both appeared to be 20m to 30m from the rim of the main crater, said disaster mitigation agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

Rescuers have not located an Indonesian missing since the volcano in North Maluku province began erupting on Friday, spewing ash up to 10km high.

Survivors told police the three missing people were dead, police chief Erlichson Pasaribu said on Friday.

At least 100 rescuers and military and police personnel, as well as two thermal drones, have been deployed, focusing the search around the crater, covering an area around 700m, Iwan said.

Evacuations were hampered by extreme terrain and continued eruptions. Authorities on Friday evacuated 17 people — seven Singaporeans and 10 Indonesians.

Singapore’s ministry of foreign affairs and embassy in Jakarta were working with the Indonesian authorities to gather information and provide consular assistance and support to the affected Singaporeans and their families, the ministry said.

Pasaribu said they are investigating a tour company which provided services for the 20 hikers for possible negligence that endangered others’ lives.

They have questioned six people but did not arrest them. Police will investigate further why the tour company still took tourists to climb Mount Dukono, though climbing had been banned.

Pasaribu said climbing to Dukono’s summit has been prohibited since 2024 due to eruptions at that time, and the local government has forbidden all climbing activities since April this year after increased eruptions.

The volcanology agency is maintaining the third-highest alert level for Mount Dukono and warns that residents and tourists are advised not to do any activities within 4km of the crater.

There were no reports of flight disruptions caused by the eruption.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an area of high seismic activity atop various tectonic plates.

Reuters