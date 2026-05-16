Brics talks end without joint statement, exposing divisions over war in Iran

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Tehran had wanted the grouping of emerging economies to condemn the US-Israeli war on Iran and accused the US ally the UAE of direct involvement in military operations against it.

Top diplomats from Brics nations, including rivals Iran and the UAE, failed to issue a joint statement on Friday after a two-day meeting in Delhi, leaving host India to release only a chair’s statement that exposed their differences.

Tehran had wanted the grouping of emerging economies to condemn the US-Israeli war on Iran and accused the US ally the UAE of direct involvement in military operations against it.

Iran has struck the UAE with missiles and drones several times since the war began on February 28.

“There were differing views among some members as regards the situation in the West Asia/Middle East region,” India said in the statement and outcome document.

Without naming the UAE, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi told a news conference that a Brics member blocked some parts of the statement.

“We have no difficulty with that certain country; they have not been our target in the current war. We only hit American military bases and American military installations, which are unfortunately on their soil,” he said, adding that he hoped things would change when Brics leaders meet later this year.

“I hope by the time that we come for the summit, they come to a good understanding that Iran is a neighbour; we have to live with each other; we have lived for centuries, and we have to live for centuries to come.”

The UAE later said in a foreign ministry statement that it categorically rejected Iran’s allegations and what it called attempts to justify attacks on the UAE, saying it reserved its full sovereign, legal, diplomatic and military rights to respond to any threat or hostile act.

Deputy foreign minister Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, who represented the Gulf country, said the UAE had faced repeated Iranian “terrorist attacks” since February 28 targeting civilian and critical infrastructure and held Tehran fully responsible for the attacks and their repercussions.

Al Marar also accused Iran of obstructing international maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz. He said the UAE did not seek protection from others and was fully capable of deterring what he called “unprovoked aggression”.

Members of the grouping had expressed respective national positions and shared a range of perspectives, India’s statement said.

These ranged from the need for an early resolution of the crisis and the value of dialogue and diplomacy to respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, it said.

Also figuring in the talks were the importance of upholding international law, ensuring safe and unimpeded maritime commerce through international waterways, and protecting civilian infrastructure and lives, it added.

Call for developing world to stick together

The statement said Brics ministers “recalled that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of the occupied Palestinian territory”. They also flagged the importance of unifying the West Bank and the Gaza Strip under the Palestinian Authority.

One member had reservations on some aspects of the section on Gaza, the statement said, without naming anyone.

India’s statement, as the bloc’s chair for 2026, said member countries called for the developing world to stick together to tackle global challenges.

“They highlighted the importance of the Global South as a driver of positive change,” it added.

The region faces international challenges from growing geopolitical tension to economic downturns, technology shifts, protectionist measures and migration pressures, it said.

Brics brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran and the UAE.

Impact of Middle East conflict on India

As the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, India has been hit hard by Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas travel in normal times.

Iranian attacks have been linked to the deaths of at least three Indian personnel in the waterway, and an India-flagged ship was sunk this week as Araqchi flew to Delhi.

During a short visit to the UAE on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attacks on the Gulf nation.

“The way the UAE was targeted is unacceptable in any form,” he said. “In these difficult circumstances, the restraint and courage you demonstrated are highly commendable.”

Reuters