WATCH | At least 10 dead as floods sweep southern China

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Schools, businesses and transport services have been suspended, and authorities are relocating residents in some parts of Hubei and Hunan, state media reported. Stock photo.

Torrential rain across southern and central China triggered widespread flooding on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, closing schools and businesses, and disrupting transport and power supplies, authorities said.

China’s weather agency said areas in Jiangxi, Anhui, Hunan, Hubei, Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong and Hainan faced a high risk of rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods and severe urban flooding and waterlogging.

Authorities said they were launching emergency responses in several affected areas.

Many residents in Jingzhou, a city in central Hubei, were knee-deep in water and able to catch fish swimming in the streets, according to images posted on Chinese video platform Douyin. Some cars were nearly completely submerged on roads surrounded by residential and commercial buildings.

At least six people died after a pickup truck carrying 15 passengers fell into a flooded river in China’s southwestern region of Guangxi amid heavy rain, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.

This is today’s situation in Shimen County, Hunan Province, China.



Historical flooding following heavy rainfall approximately 460 in a few hours, leading to severe impacts.



- Around 19,000 people have been evacuated.

- One person is dead

- 2 are missing

- Two bridges destroyed pic.twitter.com/Mg4YxMWoRW — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) May 18, 2026

In separate incidents, three people were killed by flash floods in a low-lying village in Hubei, while another person was killed in southern Hunan province, CCTV said.

Schools, businesses and transport services have been suspended, and authorities are relocating residents in some parts of Hubei and Hunan, state media reported.

Heavy rain expected along Yangtze River

The unusually large area of intense rainfall — spanning more than 1,000km — was due to the convergence of abundant moisture from the Bay of Bengal, the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean. The slow-moving nature of the weather system also led to the high cumulative rainfall, according to Chinese meteorologists.

China’s National Meteorological Centre said severe weather would gradually move east and south across China over the next two days. From Wednesday, the heaviest rainfall is expected along the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

China’s southern Hainan Island issued a geological disaster warning on Tuesday as a mountainside collapsed onto a highway in Lingshui, prompting authorities to close several major roads in that area of the island.

Separately, authorities in Guangxi set up temporary shelters on 99 sites for more than 4,000 residents and relocated 7,000 people after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake on Monday, which sent tremors across multiple cities in the region.

Reuters