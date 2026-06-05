Several injured in Boeing 787 nose gear collapse in Frankfurt

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A Lufthansa aircraft is surrounded by ambulances and other emergency vehicles after several staff members were injured when the nose gear of the Boeing 787 jetliner collapsed at a gate at Frankfurt Airport in Germany on June 4 2026.

Several staff members were injured when the nose gear of a Boeing 787 jetliner unexpectedly collapsed at a gate at Frankfurt airport on Thursday, its operator Lufthansa said.

“Passengers had not yet boarded,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement, adding crew members and ground staff were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident, which was first reported by Bloomberg News.

“Several staff members were injured and are receiving medical treatment,” the company said.

A Boeing spokesperson said the company was aware of the incident and was supporting its customer but offered no further detail.

A Reuters photographer saw many emergency vehicles parked around the two-engine widebody aircraft, which partly lay on its belly.

The incident occurred at 12.45pm and the jet was scheduled to depart for Los Angeles as flight LH450, Lufthansa said.

“We are investigating the exact circumstances with the relevant authorities,” the company said.

The 787, of which Lufthansa operates the 787-9 variant, is a relatively new addition for the group, which is planning to gradually phase out less efficient jets and simplify its fleet.

Reuters