Trump’s name removal from Kennedy Centre pushed to Saturday due to thunderstorms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Workers cover the scaffolding with a tarp before removing lettering from the facade of the John F Kennedy Memorial Centre for the Performing Arts after a federal judge’s order to remove US President Donald Trump's name from the institution in Washington, DC, US, on June 13 2026. Picture REUTERS

The Trump administration on Friday said in a filing the removal of President Donald Trump’s name from the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts has been delayed due to bad weather which may pose safety concerns for workers and expected it to be completed early on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a federal judge in Washington declined a request to temporarily pause an order to remove Trump‘s name from the Kennedy Centre.

US district judge Christopher Cooper said he would not lift the order while a federal appeals court considers his ruling that only Congress could rename the venue memorialising former President John F Kennedy in the nation’s capital.

The Trump administration appealed the order to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which also rejected the government’s pause request later on Friday.

Attorneys for Representative Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat who brought the lawsuit, said: “The law is clear: only Congress can change the Kennedy Centre’s name.

“We are standing by for whatever Trump may try next, but his desperation is only making the spectacle worse for him,” said Norm Eisen, co-founder of Democracy Defenders Action, a Democratic-leaning legal advocacy group, and Nathaniel Zelinsky of the Washington Litigation Group.

The White House and the Kennedy Centre did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cooper ruled on May 29 that only Congress could rename the arts centre. His order had required Trump’s name to be removed from the building’s facade, its website and other materials by 11.59 pm on Friday.

Lawyers for the administration had asked the appeals court to pause the order, arguing: “It does not make sense to alter the centre’s name and signage now, only to potentially revert the name again after what should be a successful appeal.”

The Kennedy ​Centre opened in 1971 as a memorial to the late president, who was slain in 1963. After Trump last year replaced several members of the board, the group voted in December to alter the centre’s name to include him.

Trump, in February, announced a two-year closure of the centre for a major renovation effort. The Republican leader has made a broader push to reshape Washington’s monumental core, including plans for a 76m arch and a 8,361m² ballroom at the site of the demolished East Wing of the White ​House.

Reuters