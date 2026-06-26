Venezuela races to rescue hundreds trapped in rubble after two major earthquakes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The rubble of a collapsed building in La Guaira on June 25 2026 after earthquakes hit Venezuela. Picture:

Hundreds of people in Venezuela were trapped under rubble and many more remained unaccounted for on Thursday after two powerful earthquakes devastated areas in and around the capital Caracas, killing hundreds, damaging buildings and leaving thousands homeless.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck about 160km west of Caracas on Wednesday night, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor, the strongest since 1900, according to the US Geological Survey.

The disaster hit a country weakened by years of economic turmoil, which left much of its infrastructure fragile and complicated rescue efforts as aftershocks rattled the capital and surrounding coastal areas.

Health minister Carlos Alvarado said late on Thursday that medical centres had received about 235 dead. He did not give a total number of casualties.

It has become a disaster zone — Interim president Delcy Rodriguez

Jorge Rodriguez, head of Venezuela’s national assembly and brother of interim president Delcy Rodriguez, said earlier in the day that 200 people had been trapped, with 250 buildings damaged or destroyed.

Fanny Nasri waits at the site of a collapsed building as emergency workers search for her son, Antonio Nasri, alongside Noemi Cordoba, who awaits news of her granddaughter, after an earthquake in Caracas on June 25 2026. Picture: (Gaby Oraa)

At least eight hospitals, the headquarters of the Venezuelan Red Cross and the French embassy were among buildings reported to have been badly damaged.

Interior minister Diosdado Cabello said about 70,000 families in La Guaira state had been affected.

‘Disaster zone’

La Guaira, the coastal state adjoining Caracas and home to the capital’s main airport, was among the hardest-hit areas.

“It has become a disaster zone,” Rodriguez said, adding the government was working with private companies to bring in heavy equipment and speed up rescues.

Electricity remained scarce in parts of the state, while the Caracas airport was closed after suffering damage. Witness videos from the terminal showed scenes of panic as ceiling panels crashed down.

We lost everything. We have no food or medicines. We hope help arrives quickly — Upholstery workshop owner Pedro Perez

Emergency workers and volunteers searched through collapsed buildings into the night. However, in some areas residents said official help had been slow to arrive.

Yamileth Jimenez, a resident of La Guaira city, said her 19-year-old son was trapped in the debris of their seven-storey apartment building.

“He’s under the slabs and there’s no machinery to get him out,” said Jimenez, whose father died three days earlier.

In La Guaira city, volunteers dug through wreckage with their hands while families waited for news of missing relatives. Along the Caracas-La Guaira highway, streams of civilians headed towards the coast carrying water, food and medicine, stepping in as the scale of the disaster overwhelmed initial rescue efforts.

“We lost everything. We have no food or medicines. We hope help arrives quickly,” said Pedro Perez, 64, an upholstery workshop owner who said he had lost his home and business and was sleeping on the street with his wife and children.

Residents rush outside

Many Venezuelans were at home when the quakes struck during a public holiday. Residents rushed out of shaking buildings and into the streets as structures swayed or collapsed across Caracas and nearby coastal communities.

“When we went downstairs, the scene was like a horror movie,” said Maria Alejandra, a Caracas resident who did not give her surname.

Near the epicentre in Moron, a seaside town in Carabobo state, houses crumpled and residents were left without water or electricity.

About 200 families living in a damaged residential complex in Moron were salvaging what belongings they could find, including mattresses, television sets and washing machines. Some planned to stay with relatives, while others were waiting for the government to open shelters.

He’s under the slabs and there’s no machinery to get him out — Yamileth Jimenez, a resident of La Guaira city

Denis Sequera, 47, said her five-year-old granddaughter helped guide her 79-year-old father to safety when the shaking began, while Sequera helped her 70-year-old mother.

“She kept telling my dad, ‘Grandpa, get out, put your hands over your head,’ and she led him into the yard,” Sequera said. “We couldn’t go back inside. We slept outside and are waiting for help.”

More than 46,000 people unaccounted for

The US Geological Survey’s predictive modelling indicated the death toll was likely to rise into the thousands, with a substantial probability of exceeding 10,000.

A website created to track missing people and shared by opposition leaders listed more than 46,000 people as unaccounted for shortly after 7pm. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Countries around the world pledged support, even some that have opposed Venezuela, which has suffered decades of international isolation amid a spiral of political repression, economic collapse and diplomatic pressure.

Rodriguez said international rescue teams were expected soon and thanked leaders including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Washington moved to ease sanctions, authorising transactions related to earthquake aid that would otherwise be prohibited.

Trump said the US was “ready, willing and able to help”. US secretary of state Marco Rubio said Washington would send rescue teams while the Pentagon would help with logistics and support Caracas’ damaged airport.

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said the organisation was co-ordinating international rescue teams and “a massive collective effort” would be needed in a country where 8-million people required humanitarian assistance before the quake.

The UN’s Venezuelan human rights mission urged the government to lift restrictions on some social media, calling connectivity a “matter of life and death”.

SpaceX’s Starlink said it would provide free service through to July 25 for new and existing customers in affected areas and was working to deploy terminals to the hardest-hit zones to help restore communications.

In the country’s economically vital oil sector, foreign energy companies said their operations had not suffered major disruption and oil infrastructure appeared largely spared.

Reuters