Germany gripped by record temperatures as European heatwave moves east

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A general view of sprinklers installed for spectators to cool down at the Bad Homburg Open in Bad Homburg, Germany. A blistering heatwave is sweeping across Europe, bringing record temperatures, fatalities and widespread disruption. Picture: Reuters

Germany and Italy endured sweltering conditions on Saturday as a heatwave linked to dozens of deaths in Western Europe spread eastwards after temperatures broke records above 40°C.

Britain, France, Switzerland and Germany have all experienced record heat in June, and the weather system could test more records as it rolls across Germany towards Poland.

Scientists said the heatwave would have been virtually impossible without man-made climate change, which has made this week’s night-time temperatures 100 times more likely than they would have been even two decades ago.

On Friday, a new German record of 41.3°C was reached near the city of Saarbruecken close to the French border, a spokesperson for Germany’s National Meteorological Service said, noting the reading was still preliminary.

People urged to save water

The service issued extreme heat warnings for nearly all of Germany on Saturday as authorities urged people to save water.

It said temperatures of 36°C were expected across the board in the country, with local highs of 42°C possible.

The heat relief service IB Berlin-Brandenburg provides a cold room with food and cold drinks to homeless people during the ongoing heatwave in Berlin, Germany, on June 26 2026. Picture: Reuters (Axel Schmidt)

In France, dozens of people, young and old, have died during the heatwave. Temperatures above 40°C have disrupted rail travel and power generation, sparked alcohol bans, suspended schools and postponed outdoor events.

“The heatwave is going to peak at the weekend at well over 40°C in some parts of Germany,” said Karsten Brandt, a meteorologist at weather forecasting site Donnerwetter.de.

Italy’s health ministry issued a red alert for the heatwave in 18 Italian cities, including Milan, Rome, Turin, Venice, Genoa, Florence and Bologna, for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures expected to climb to 39°C in some areas.

Italian singer Loredana Berte said she had cancelled a concert scheduled for Sunday in the northern city of Bergamo due to the heat on the advice of her management and medical staff.

A Greenpeace activist holds an infrared thermal camera, which highlights the severe impact of the heat on people working outdoors during a heatwave in Rome, Italy, in this screengrab from a handout video released June 25, 2026. (GREENPEACE ITALY)

Friday was the warmest June night on record in Bolzano in the Italian Alps, with overnight temperatures not dipping below 25.4°C, the city’s meteorologist Dieter Peterlin said on X.

Free cancellations to reduce rail travel

Struggling with the prospect of damage to infrastructure, including buckling roads and swelling train tracks, some major public service providers have sought to reduce traffic.

German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn has given customers the option of cancelling long-distance travel bookings into early next week without charge.

The firm said its infrastructure is under particular strain because of sun exposure and additional risk to signals, tracks and overhead wires stemming from thunderstorms and wildfires.

Another operator, National Express, said it would suspend trains on its Rhine-Ruhr-Express line on Saturday afternoon in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, as a preventative measure.

Near Hamburg, the main traffic lane on a part of the A7 autobahn, one of Germany’s busiest motorways, was closed after the heat led to the asphalt splitting, authorities said.

In Switzerland, the Lausanne Pride march was due to go ahead on Saturday despite forecast temperatures of up to 33°C, organisers said. Extra water fountains and first responders were being put in place to help mitigate any heat-related problems.

The start to the Milan Pride march, also on Saturday, was delayed until 5pm (3pm GMT) to avoid the worst of the heat.

The Ironman European Championship long-distance triathlon taking place on Sunday in Frankfurt shortened the cycling and running courses due to the heat, organisers said.

Record temperatures driven by “Omega block” phenomenon

Andre Berghegger, CEO of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, urged the public to use water sparingly.

“We should rely on voluntary co-operation as long as possible; local authorities should only issue bans if that doesn’t work,” he told the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung newspaper.

A homeless person sleeps in the enclosed garden of the heat relief service IB Berlin-Brandenburg during the ongoing heatwave in Berlin, Germany. Picture: Reuters (Axel Schmidt)

The most extreme heat is forecast to begin fading at the weekend, with heavy thunderstorms expected on Sunday.

Across Europe, cultural landmarks have had to close, farming has suffered, and some hospitals have struggled to cope.

The heatwave has pushed temperatures up to 18°C above their seasonal average, according to the Reuters Climate Monitor, driven by ​a phenomenon known as an “Omega block”.

This weather pattern traps a bulging ball of hot air over regions for extended periods, with cooler air on its fringes.

Demand for electric fans has shot up, and Asian air conditioning makers have reported a European sales boom.

Most of the housing stock in Northern Europe is built to keep heat in rather than withstand it.

Reuters