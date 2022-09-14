SA looking to another favourable agricultural season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza picks fruit during a visit to Threepence Farm near Hankey.

It is increasingly evident that we are approaching another positive agricultural season.

Weather conditions are positive and agricultural machinery sales are robust, indicating farmers’ enthusiasm about the upcoming 2022/2023 season.

The tractor and combine harvester sales have remained strong for eight months.

This was a surprise as I thought 2022 would be a breather after strong sales in the past two years.

I thought that higher input costs and rising interest rates would put financial pressure on farmers, forcing them to reduce spending.

I also thought that the solid machinery sales of the past two years would ensure that the rate of replacement of machinery in 2022 would be low.

But the data we have thus far has proven me wrong. The latest data for August shows that tractor sales were up 3% year on year (y/y), with 792 units sold.

Combine harvester sales were at 24 units, significantly up from the 14 units sold in the same month a year ago.

The generally healthy sales are a welcome development, as they indicate a primary agricultural sector still in a reasonably better financial condition and continuing to invest in movable assets.

Notably, machinery sales have maintained a positive trajectory since the start of 2022 and have built on the solid momentum of the past two years.

When farmers have a good year, allied industries benefit from spending the financial gains or the produce of the farming businesses.

Agricultural machinery is one such industry that benefited from farmers’ spending in 2020 and 2021, and the first eight months of 2022.

The farmers, specifically grain and oilseed producers, expanded their area planted in the past two years and maintained a decent area in 2022.

Weather conditions were favourable, specifically in the past two seasons, resulting in a large harvest for two consecutive seasons.

This was also when commodity prices remained elevated, supported by global events such as dryness in South America and Indonesia, and rising demand for grains and oilseeds in China.

Had it not been for higher global agricultural prices, the local grain and oilseed prices would have softened due to large harvests.

These years’ financial gains went to agricultural equipment improvement, among other farm activities.

This year, the factors above continued to support grains and oilseed prices, along with the Russia-Ukraine war, which disrupted supplies.

Regarding the weather outlook, as I wrote this week in our sister publication Business Day, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) sees a strong likelihood of a weak La Niña state this coming summer.

Such weather conditions would bring moderate rains favourable for agricultural production.

The weather service states the forecasts indicate that a weak La Niña state will likely remain during the rest of 2022 and return to a neutral state in early 2023.

This forecast is comforting and points to a season of above-average rainfall, but within the levels at which agricultural activity could continue.

SAWS states that “rainfall conditions are predicted to improve further during the early-summer (October-November-December) into the start of the midsummer months (November-December-January).”

This is a conducive time for summer grains and oilseeds planting, as these crops typically need high moisture between October to February of the following year.

After that, the warmer weather conditions naturally aid crop maturation.

These are also ideal and favourable conditions for the livestock industry which depends on natural grazing.

Overall, these two indicators—weather outlook and machinery sales—tell us we are approaching another favourable agricultural season.

The farmers are in an excellent state to continue to invest in the sector.

They are confident about the outlook if one views their spending on movable assets as a confidence indicator.

Notably, weather conditions, which I had feared would prove challenging for us as we saw a few months ago in much of the US and Europe, point to a rather favourable summer season in 2022/2023.

SA farmers, and indeed Eastern Cape farmers, will start tilling the land for the 2022/2023 season.

In conversations with farmers in the Alfred Nzo region a few days ago, they indicated to me their eagerness to begin preparing the soil for the upcoming season.

One has to continue to monitor the weather outlook, but all indications thus far point to an excellent agricultural summer season for SA in 2022/2023.

Wandile Sihlobo is chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz) and author of Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity and Agriculture