Bold stance needed against harsh human rights policies
It is disheartening to see the backsliding of human rights with the disturbing rise in regressive policies which trample on the basic freedoms of marginalised communities.
In 2024, Uganda’s Constitutional Court upheld the draconian Anti-Homosexuality Act, effectively criminalising consensual same-sex relationships...
