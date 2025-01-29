Bavuma can write name in record books
SA’s inspirational cricket captain Temba Bavuma has a golden opportunity to write his name in the record books alongside Hansie Cronje as the only Proteas captains who have managed to lift an ICC trophy.
Bavuma will have an opportunity to emulate Cronje’s class of 1998 when the Proteas compete at the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates in February...
