Opinion

The real reasons Coega SEZ is not delivering on its promise

By Graham Taylor - 31 January 2025

It’s refreshing to see the chair of the Coega Development Corporation (CDC), Dr Luvuyo Bono, acknowledging that the South African Special Economic Zone (SEZ) programme has fallen short of expectations (The Herald, January 23).

Billions have been spent on Coega SEZ infrastructure, yet excellent infrastructure lies decayingly dormant, yielding precious few jobs, while Nelson Mandela Bay municipal  roads collapse under logistics inefficiencies...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2025 Audi A5
Chief of SANDF explains the role of South African troops in the DRC

Most Read