Reckless rhetoric to bite SA
For years, certain civil rights groups and some political parties in SA have been deliberately pushing a false narrative to the world that genocide is being carried out against white people, particularly farmers, and that the government is gearing up to seize all their land.
This misinformation has gained traction, especially among those outside SA who choose to ignore the facts. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.