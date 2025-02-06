The deadly cost of municipal neglect

The failure to deliver decent services by Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has come at a deadly cost.
It is a damning indictment of a municipality that has failed its residents.
Iviwe Zakumba, three, and his sister, Botwelethu Zakumba, seven, as well as Heinrich Minnie, 47, and his son, Tiaan, 26, tragically died on Monday in two separate incidents.
Four unnecessary deaths on the same day.
The siblings had gone to a nearby reservoir dam to cool off late on Monday afternoon in KwaNobuhle, but instead of returning home for supper, their desperate cries for help sent the community into a frenzy.
After a gruelling search, their bodies were retrieved from a water-filled hole next to the dam.
The hole was left open after prior repairs, and the gate to the area was stolen some time ago, leaving it accessible to anyone — an obvious hazard.
The brutal murders of Heinrich and Tiaan took place at the Arlington Waste Site in Walmer.
The father and son, both avid bikers, had been disposing of rubbish when they were gunned down in broad daylight.
The tip has over the years gained notoriety for robberies, prompting the police to caution people using the site to be vigilant and avoid accepting assistance from strangers.
A solid concrete wall has since been constructed, with further enhancements still under way.
But dozens of cases of robberies and stabbings have still been reported to the police over the years.
Despite a risk assessment recommending that 13 armed guards be stationed at the site during the day, and two at night, only seven unarmed security personnel are there during the day.
Additional infrastructure — including gates, a security watchtower, CCTV cameras and additional ablution facilities for recyclers — falls under a long-term security plan for the site.
However, the attacks at the city’s biggest municipal refuse site started in mid-2019 — almost six years ago.
The shortage of guards and not having expedited the security plans for the tip likely led to a father and son being gunned down.
The municipality’s response? Condolences and a promise to review the security measures.
Poor municipal services are not just an inconvenience — but can be a death sentence too.
The deadly cost of municipal neglect
