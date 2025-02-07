MBDA to add tourism attractions to boost Nelson Mandela Bay economy within 16 months

In 2014, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), an entity of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, concluded the Baakens Masterplan, which was eventually adopted by the municipality.
At the time, I was heading the economic development, tourism and agriculture directorate, which oversaw the MBDA’s operations.
The Baakens Masterplan was a consolidation of consultative processes with key stakeholders to unlock the developmental potential of the lower Baakens Valley.
The plan contained more than 50 catalytic programmes and projects that would over time, in 10 to 20 years and more, transform the lower Baakens Valley.
I reflect on this historical context to provide a backdrop to the work we are currently doing in the valley.
Organisations such as the MBDA are long-term plan-driven entities, which require a stable political, economic, social, technological, and legal operating environment.
Each of the environmental factors has a direct or indirect impact on how we progress.
Political stability and constructive relations with key stakeholders is absolutely critical as a safeguard and for the championing of the MBDA’s development work.
Through the support of the municipality and the critical groundwork of the directorate I led at the time, the entity progressed in implementing the Baakens Masterplan, and the redevelopment of the city’s events hub, the Tramways Building, was completed in 2015.
Several other projects followed including the Tramways Bridge, Lower Valley Road reconfiguration, securing of the St Peter’s property, environmental impact studies for mixed-use housing, and the potential for a new tourism attraction, the zip line project. All of these are found in the 2014 Masterplan.
The objective of this reflection is to demonstrate the importance of long-term planning and the understanding that desired outcomes from development programmes may take years to mature — it is the nature of the work we do.
For this edition, I will focus on the exciting work we are currently doing that will provide much needed tourism gains — the Baakens zip line and the soon to open St Peter’s Rainbow Village.
The inner city zip line idea is centred on retaining tourism activity within the city centre as a way of spreading tourism revenue across the Bay.
Currently, the biggest benefactors of tourism revenue are game reserves and beachfront establishments.
The zip line project is aimed at getting tourists to stay an extra day or two in the Bay, and that on its own will have a multiplier effect on downstream players such as accommodation establishments, restaurants, and entertainment and shopping offerings.
Based on the work done and recommendations by consultants working on this project, the zip line will be developed from the property adjacent to Fort Frederick.
This property, which has been secured by the MBDA, will also offer change rooms, retail operations such as a restaurant, and a ticketing office.
This will also involve environmental upgrades in and around Fort Frederick, which is another key tourist attraction in the inner city.
The concept and viability phase relates to an existing site context, a high-level overview of the project, precedent, and stakeholder engagements.
The design and development will start packaging construction projects, including the zip line, such as the operations base building and all relevant improvements required such as developing walkways, parking amenities, utilities, and service areas.
It is our aspiration that the zip line achieves a level of operation within 16 months, before the end of the 2025/26 financial year.
Regarding St Peter’s Rainbow Village, we have intentionally delayed the grand opening of the site due to additional enhancements we have decided to add.
The enhancements are designed to elevate the visitor experience and interaction with the site.
We know tourism is led by experiences and is no longer a spectator activity.
The days where tourists travelled in air-conditioned buses are over.Visitors, domestic or international, are looking to engage and create lasting experiences.
We are busy installing such elements and that includes additional story boards, walkway arches, branding, lighting, completing the South End audio room, food kiosk, viewing telescopes and the establishment of a heritage garden.
The site is planned to open during our third quarter, which ends on March 30.
With the two additional tourism activities and attractions in play, we know the impact on tourism will be significantly boosted.
This will require partnerships with the tourism trade, municipality, security sector and all interested role players.
Anele Qaba, MBDA chief executive officer
MBDA to add tourism attractions to boost Nelson Mandela Bay economy within 16 months
