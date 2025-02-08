WEATHER GURU | Cyber attack a severe warning

The highlight of last week was my wife’s landmark birthday, the number which I am not allowed to mention.
It was celebrated with a fantastic weekend away, joined by a small group of close friends, camping beside a river/dam.
As we are both nature lovers, this was her choice instead of having the traditional party.
Considering we have been together for more than 40 years, we have seen a lot of history here in the Bay. Most especially weather history.
We met in 1980 and had our first weather experience together during the March 1981 floods.
Both being sweet 16 at the time, we rode around on our 50cc motorcycles, taking pictures with my mom’s instamatic camera, documenting the damage caused by the flood on film.
This was done again in 2006 and repeated with every other mini flood in between.
Fallen trees, cranes and advertising billboards displaced by the wind all make up part of our large photo collection of extreme weather events.
Regular visits to our main storage dams when they were empty, filling up or full was and is always on the agenda.
This being out of personal interest, as well as keeping my followers on my Facebook Page informed.
But then again, anything to get out of the house and into nature is high on the agenda for the wife.
Being together for what can be considered a lifetime, she had no choice but to foster a keen interest in weather and water conservation and has amassed a great deal of knowledge through association.
Having heard most of my talks and conversations with others on the subjects, she is now able to hold her own during any conversation in this regard.
Though being retired from the SA Weather Service, my passion and interest in weather and water conservation has not waned. Neither has my wife’s.
In fact, I can now be more vocal and opinionated without fear of retribution from the organisation I previously represented.
However, whenever something goes wrong at SAWS, I will always be considered guilty by association.
As some will know, SAWS was cyber-attacked on January 26.
The only communication the public has received is a media release on January 28 and an address by the CEO, Ishaam Abader, on eNCA morning TV.
No further details were released and upon inquiring as to when the website would be up and running again, I did not receive any definite answer.
With the lack of official communications, one can only speculate what chaos there is at weather central.
All we know is that the SAWS website is down, which is vital for disseminating warnings to the greater public.
In the interim, the SAWS has reverted to social media, which not everybody has access to.
Though there are numerous other weather sites and apps, according to the SAWS Act, it is the only institution authorised to issue weather warnings.
My advice is: use these other apps with caution and if the weather will play a role in the safety of your activity, give your local weather office a call.
Their telephone lines and emails are now operational as far as I know.
Thank goodness we are not experiencing severe weather at present.
We could find ourselves in the same situation as with the floods in Spain, when there were problems with disseminating important warnings.
We are all aware that nobody is completely immune to cyber attacks, but ultimately somebody will have to answer for this catastrophe, especially in so far as backup and alternative systems are concerned.
Though there will be many negative chirps from the uninformed, self-opinionated armchair critics, we must remember that the SAWS offers a vital service through warning to prevent the loss of life and damage to property.
This is a given fact and not debatable.
It is just a pity systems were not in place to minimise the effects.
In the long-term, let’s hope the SAWS will be better prepared to prevent these types of attacks against a key service in this country.
My only criticism is the lack of clear and continuous communication to SAWS stakeholders, namely the public.
This week in history:
2011 — Plettenberg Bay area: Nine killed in motor vehicle accidents related to dense fog
Dam levels
78.02% down from 78.27% the previous week. Impofu up slightly at 57.47%
Weather safety tips:
In times when we experience heatwaves or high discomfort/heat index’s, it is important to drink lots of water.
Diabetics check your sugar more regularly as you might need a quick sugar fix when those levels get low.
