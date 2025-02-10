Opinion

Targeting of SA should unite, not divide

10 February 2025
Editorial Comment
US President Donald Trump managed to achieve two things in SA this past week. First, he forced the nation to confront and debunk the myths of white genocide and land grabs.

Second, rather than dividing us, his actions strengthened our unity, except, perhaps, among the very few who still yearn for apartheid...

