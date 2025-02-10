Targeting of SA should unite, not divide
US President Donald Trump managed to achieve two things in SA this past week. First, he forced the nation to confront and debunk the myths of white genocide and land grabs.
Second, rather than dividing us, his actions strengthened our unity, except, perhaps, among the very few who still yearn for apartheid...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.