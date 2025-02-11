Gallant Sunrisers kept orange flag flying high
Though they were unable to pull off an incredible “three-peat”, Sunrisers Eastern Cape can hold their heads high despite being beaten by MI Cape Town in Saturday’s Betway SA20 cricket final.
Written off by some after losing their opening three matches, the Sunrisers bounced back in magnificent style to reach yet another final at the Wanderers...
