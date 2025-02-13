Don't clean only when world is watching
As Nelson Mandela Bay prepares to welcome delegates for the G20 Employment Working Group (EWG) meetings, the municipality is pulling out all the stops to present a picture-perfect city.
Between February 18 and 21, experts from leading global institutions — including the International Labour Organisation, International Social Security Association, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the World Bank — and their SA counterparts will convene to discuss two pressing issues: youth transitions to decent work and the impact of digitalisation on social security...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.