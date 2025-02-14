We need to match skills to needs of the economy

When considering infrastructure in SA, we have a relatively well-developed and mapped-out system of roads, bridges, harbours and physical infrastructure, with recent promises of further development and improvements on the cards for 2025.
While the last Infrastructure Report Card (IRC) by the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) in 2022 showed that we had much work to do in terms of maintenance in various sectors with our D-rating, the rating for national roads, harbours and airports were rated B as satisfactory and “fit for future”.
The report, however, makes mention of what I believe is a critical concern and integral to the future growth and success of the South African economy — “having sufficient numbers of the appropriate skills in the right places”.
This couldn’t be more accurate for the Eastern Cape.
Soft infrastructure — which refers to people development through institutions of tertiary education, legal frameworks and social capital — are equally as important as a new bridge or road for the growth and sustainability of the local economy.
Soft infrastructure is also an important deciding factor for potential investors.
We need to provide a highly capable and competent labour force to investors in places like a special economic zone (SEZ), for instance, and it is imperative that the skills these potential employees possess, match the needs of industry.
Local education and training institutions subsequently need to be geared towards providing these skills and to know the market requirements — nationally and internationally — and accordingly adjust their graduates’ competencies.
The labour force can greatly affect the competitiveness of a region, and to build the human capital we require in SA and the Eastern Cape, we need to ensure stronger collaboration with tertiary institutions to produce the skills needed for the marketplace.
In the Eastern Cape, we have institutions of academic excellence which can greatly assist in aligning the skills yielded, to those needed by investors and developers.
Fast becoming the automotive hub of the country with last year’s announcement of Stellantis’s investment in the Coega SEZ, skills such as mechatronics and other sought-after engineering skills geared towards the automotive industry will need to be bolstered.
The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has a Maths and Science Programme (MSP) that helps matriculants enhance their grade 12 mathematics and physical science results to unlock career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.
The programme has been running since 2013, with good results, with an intake of 100 learners planned for this year.
The responsive development of tertiary qualifications and specialised skills to the needs in the market is a win-win situation for both the private and public sector, but it will also be to the benefit of the local community and region’s economy if we do not neglect soft infrastructure as part of a holistic plan to strengthen the economy.
The impact this could have on the unemployed graduate (and his or her family) — to find a match in the competitive job market — is immeasurable.
• Dr Luvuyo Bono qualified with a Doctorate in Labour Law (LLD) at Nelson Mandela University in 2023, where he also holds the title of Adjunct Professor of Law. He was admitted as an advocate of the high court in 2000 and has contributed to key labour law legislation in SA in his career. Bono is the current board chair of the Coega Development Corporation and writes in his personal capacity.
We need to match skills to needs of the economy
