Love him or hate him, SA’s leaders can learn from Donald Trump
Let’s call a spade a spade. If you put our massive national cabinet in a brewery and told them to organise a party, they would fail. Spectacularly.
The 27-day-old presidency of Donald J Trump in the US illustrates just how a political leader who has a clear agenda can walk into office, implement his election pledges and get results almost immediately...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.