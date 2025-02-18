Ailing health services need urgent intensive care
The collapse of public healthcare services in Gqeberha and across the Eastern Cape is not just a crisis, it is an outright betrayal of the most vulnerable members of our society.
The shocking conditions at clinics, from staff shortages and deteriorating infrastructure to rampant crime, paint a dire picture of a health system which is barely holding it together...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.