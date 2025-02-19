Time to give peace a chance in EP rugby
Though it is still too early to judge whether a lasting truce has been achieved, it would appear EP’s two-day strategic indaba has calmed tensions between warring officials at the embattled union.
The brightest rugby brains in the region grappled with several issues which have been hampering EP’s progress on and off the field...
