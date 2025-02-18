US fleet will not be reinstating apartheid at gunpoint
Trump’s far too busy shaking down Ukraine for half its mineral wealth and planning hotels and casinos for Gaza
As I watched a large group of self-proclaimed Afrikaners gather outside the US embassy in Pretoria to thank Donald Trump for using them as pawns in the geopolitics of white grievance, I knew I would have to tread carefully when it came time to write about them.
The trouble, you see, is that I have some experience of writing about small, unhappy groups of South Africans who want to enact policies that would plunge this country into violent chaos — usually Julius Malema and his Church of Latter-Day Fakes — and whenever I do I always get asked the same annoyed question by the same annoyed readers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.