WEATHER GURU | Think before connecting water tanks of different heights
It had to happen sooner or later. Last week, I heard about a special on water tanks.
I am always in the market for more tanks, but most will think that having more than 20,000l of storage is more than enough...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.