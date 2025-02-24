Cruel attack on livestock requires serious response

One would have to be heartless not to be affected by the poignant photograph of Alicia Mboyiya sitting in tears next to one of her cows which had been attacked by suspected stock thieves on the outskirts of Colchester last week.
The look on her face was one of utter devastation as she battled to come to terms with the senseless hacking of the animal in the early hours of Thursday.
Four of her cows were butchered, with little more than their hooves and hides left behind, while four animals were maimed to the point two had to be put down.
The attack was a big blow to Mboyiya’s livelihood as the livestock was a means to support her family.
This was but one example of the growing problem of stock theft, particularly in rural communities of the Eastern Cape.
Stock theft is no petty crime — it is organised, calculated and destructive.
As community leader Lindiwe Caga pointed out, the incident in Colchester was likely an inside job.
The perpetrators knew when and how to strike, exploiting a windy night to muffle the cries of the animals.
This level of brazenness demands a more serious response from law enforcement.
While the police have launched an investigation, history has shown that stock theft cases often go unresolved. This cannot be another statistic.
The discovery of a knife at the scene and the co-operation of community members should be leveraged to ensure swift justice.
The perpetrators must be held accountable, not only for the sake of the victims but to send a clear message that such cruelty and theft will not be tolerated.
Last week’s incident again highlights the need to strengthen rural security.
This could include better fencing, increased patrolling and technological interventions such as surveillance cameras or GPS trackers for livestock.
Farmers should also be supported with training and resources to improve security measures.
The community must demand stronger enforcement and protection for those who depend on livestock for their survival.
But they must also work with the police to stem the problem.
If this issue is left unchecked, more farmers will fall victim and an essential part of rural economies will be eroded.
The Herald
Cruel attack on livestock requires serious response
None
Image: WERNER HILLS
One would have to be heartless not to be affected by the poignant photograph of Alicia Mboyiya sitting in tears next to one of her cows which had been attacked by suspected stock thieves on the outskirts of Colchester last week.
The look on her face was one of utter devastation as she battled to come to terms with the senseless hacking of the animal in the early hours of Thursday.
Four of her cows were butchered, with little more than their hooves and hides left behind, while four animals were maimed to the point two had to be put down.
The attack was a big blow to Mboyiya’s livelihood as the livestock was a means to support her family.
This was but one example of the growing problem of stock theft, particularly in rural communities of the Eastern Cape.
Stock theft is no petty crime — it is organised, calculated and destructive.
As community leader Lindiwe Caga pointed out, the incident in Colchester was likely an inside job.
The perpetrators knew when and how to strike, exploiting a windy night to muffle the cries of the animals.
This level of brazenness demands a more serious response from law enforcement.
While the police have launched an investigation, history has shown that stock theft cases often go unresolved. This cannot be another statistic.
The discovery of a knife at the scene and the co-operation of community members should be leveraged to ensure swift justice.
The perpetrators must be held accountable, not only for the sake of the victims but to send a clear message that such cruelty and theft will not be tolerated.
Last week’s incident again highlights the need to strengthen rural security.
This could include better fencing, increased patrolling and technological interventions such as surveillance cameras or GPS trackers for livestock.
Farmers should also be supported with training and resources to improve security measures.
The community must demand stronger enforcement and protection for those who depend on livestock for their survival.
But they must also work with the police to stem the problem.
If this issue is left unchecked, more farmers will fall victim and an essential part of rural economies will be eroded.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion