Strong NMU alliance bodes well for EP rugby
A strong alliance between EP and Nelson Mandela University rugby officials is vital for the game's wellbeing and will have widespread spin-offs for the sport.
Both parties are working closely to boost rugby in the region and this much-needed initiative will be welcomed by supporters who have seen their sport fall into decline in recent times...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.