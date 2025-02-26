Time for excuses for racist rants is over

Another case of blatant, hate-fuelled racism has reared its ugly head in SA — this time in the form of Eastern Cape man Wessel Prinsloo.
Charged with crimen injuria and facing a probe by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), the 49-year-old has also since been fired from his job on a smallholding outside Jeffreys Bay.
His offensive rant on TikTok has rightly led to his arrest and dismissal.
Everyone should know that racism in any form is unacceptable.
Investigators managed to trace Prinsloo to Jeffreys Bay, where he has been living for the past three months, after the incriminating TikTok video, allegedly recorded on February 2, went viral.
He was arrested on Wednesday last week after the police received multiple complaints about the offensive rants.
Prinsloo was then taken to Cape Town, where he made his first appearance in the magistrate’s court on Friday.
He remains in custody and is due back in court on Thursday to appoint Legal Aid representation and possibly apply for bail.
In his video, he hurled insults at black South Africans, had a go at President Cyril Ramaphosa, and then called EFF leader Julius Malema the K-word.
His words were not only offensive but dangerous in a country divided and still dealing with the pain of apartheid.
The response by the police, National Prosecuting Authority and commission has been quick. They deserve to be congratulated.
But SA has witnessed similar incidents time and time again and the time for excuses is over.
As the investigation unfolds, more charges could be added. This is good as those who engage in hate-fuelled racism must face the full might of the law.
The real issue is why people like Prinsloo and others continue to spew such hatred.
What motivates them to air their disgusting thoughts on social media? Where does such hatred come from?
Only the racists can answer these questions but all in SA must expose and rid our nation of such disgraceful actions by those living among us.
