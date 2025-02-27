Bhisho must urgently resolve Dora Nginza staffing crisis
The ongoing staffing crisis at Dora Nginza Hospital is a humanitarian crisis that demands urgent intervention. With more than 10 doctors booked off sick due to burnout and vacancies left unfilled for over a year, the situation in the paediatric unit is dire.
The consequences of this shortage are so severe that interns are being forced to fill in for specialists, gynaecologists are conducting caesarean sections without paediatric support and nurses are being compelled to take on the roles of doctors...
