WEATHER GURU | While this Feb has seemed cooler, data never lies

There is no truer saying than people often don’t fully appreciate the worth of something until they lose it.
We tend to take things for granted in this modern technological age.
Since the SA Weather Service (SAWS) was hacked, there is now a shortage of data for that period.
Though the armchair critics claim to not use the service’s forecasts, one must note that all models and apps run off data obtained from the SAWS, which is then ingested into the models.
The apps simply piggyback off the models.
No data equals interpolation, compromising forecasts across all model platforms.
Yes, I have my own state-of-the-art, fully-functioning weather station in Newton Park, but I like to compare apples with apples.
And as we all know, there is a vast difference between weather conditions in Summerstrand on the one end, and Greenbushes at the other, especially as far as rainfall is concerned.
On the temperature front, I have a farmer from Thornhill who believes this has been the coldest February on record.
I tend to agree with him, as though it started off hot and sticky, it has been rather mild of late.
However, data never lies.
My records at Newton Park show the opposite. According to my records from my station, 2025 has been warmer than 2024 by almost 1.5ºC on all fronts, including maximum, minimum and average temperatures.
This ties in with worldwide figures that suggest 2024 was the warmest year on record and 2025 will follow suit.
My ex-colleague in Walmer, near the airport, keeps diligent rainfall records and has recorded more than 60mm for February.
This is considerably higher than the average of just under 40mm at the airport.
This could explain why my wild watermelons (makataan) are growing like something reminiscent of Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.
To put it simply, I no longer have a vegetable garden. It has turned into an ever-expanding mass of watermelon runners, even entangling themselves into the protective bird nets I have lovingly covered my fig trees with.
I am not complaining, as it does not only give me time to start my winter seedlings, but it is also great for my bottled fruit collection.
However, spare a thought for the grass-cutting services that are battling with the grass that is growing at an equally frantic pace.
My brother in-law (who has a grass-cutting service), had to cut our lawn late on Saturday afternoon to try catch up with his clients.
The good rains towards the end of summer are fantastic for rainwater harvesters and the supply of our main local storage dams that are still sitting at a comfortable 75% going into winter, which is traditionally our rainy season.
Unfortunately, the seasonal forecast is tending towards a drier than normal winter, but this could change as we get closer to winter.
Besides, without sounding like a prophet of doom, the intermediary seasons (spring and autumn) are also the time of year we get extreme events, such as the March ’81 and September ’68 floods.
And we are long overdue for such an event, so it is a good time for our metro to embark on a drain- cleaning exercise.
However, like reducing water tariffs, that is not high on their agenda.
With a drier winter forecast, implying less rain and cloud cover, models are forecasting higher daytime temperatures and colder nights.
Next week, I will be chatting a bit about my trip to Adelaide, and stay at a beautiful lodge at the foothills of the Winterberg Mountains. A surprise birthday gift from my wife!
This week in history:
2017: Plettenberg Bay veld fire causes R2m damages
Dam levels
75.16% down from 76.02% the previous week. Impofu was down slightly at 56.33%
Weather safety tips:
As I write, the radio is reporting about people being washed away by flood waters.
It is not only about avoiding flooded bridges, but also avoiding areas where it is flooding and to evacuate areas where it is expected to flood. These tragedies can be avoided.
The Herald
WEATHER GURU | While this Feb has seemed cooler, data never lies
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
