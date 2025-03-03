Zelensky’s Oval Office dressing-down mirrors Trump’s targeting of SA
They are not dancing in the streets in Moscow. Yet.
They are, however, definitely popping the champagne in the Kremlin and elsewhere in the halls of power in the vast state of Russia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.