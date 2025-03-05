Nelson Mandela Bay must deliver spectacular Bok Test
Gqeberha belongs on the international stage and if EP rugby bosses rise to the occasion and deliver a spectacular Test between the Springboks and Italy on July 12, a golden era awaits the sport in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Starved of top rugby in recent years, Gqeberha finally has an opportunity to show the world it deserves to host Test matches regularly...
