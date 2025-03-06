Mayor must explain why promise of a well-run city is unattainable
Lofty promises but a dismal reality. That is the only way to describe the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s recently reinforced service delivery charter that sets ambitious targets for our city.
Imagine minor water leaks being fixed within 10 days, blocked drains cleared in 24 hours, potholes filled in five days and street lights repaired in 21 days...
