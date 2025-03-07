MBDA continues to deliver for Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

The news in the last few days confirming the upcoming Springboks vs Italy Test on July 12 2025 comes on the back of collective efforts in lobbying and canvassing the SA Rugby Union (Saru) and partners.
These efforts, in which the MBDA took a strong position, are not short-term but are key in unlocking the potential of the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, a world-class multipurpose facility built in the lead up to the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
I can now confirm that the Springboks Test is only part and parcel of a larger package of international rugby events that we are working on daily to bring to the NMB Stadium.
Conversations with Saru are progressing regarding other major international events, which include an international woman’s rugby and a men’s Under 20 international competition.
These additional events, should we succeed, are important for the NMB Stadium’s events calendar as we position ourselves as an ideal home of family-friendly international and local events.
According to official statistics for World Rugby, women’s rugby is a fast-growing sport with 2.7 million players globally.
The sport is played in more than 50 countries and has seen a 28% increase in registered players since 2017.
Women’s rugby is also attracting more fans and investment, with record-breaking Rugby World Cups in 2021 and 2025.
New Zealand Rugby projected a 40% increase in women’s rugby participation in 2022 and those numbers have since improved.
UK publication The Rugby-Player gives a global perspective on the importance of women’s rugby.
It says global tournaments such as the Women’s Rugby World Cup shine a spotlight on the skill and competitiveness of female players, drawing in new fans of the sport and laying the groundwork for professional women’s leagues to take hold.
It says women’s rugby is celebrated worldwide despite the challenges that remain — such as equal funding and media coverage.
As visibility increases, however, even digital platforms are stepping up to offer fans better access to their favourite sports.
Equally, with the NMB Stadium’s ambition to host more tournaments, we have put our hand up for the World Rugby Under 20 Championship, an annual international rugby union competition.
The event is organised by the sport’s governing body, World Rugby, and is contested by 12 men’s junior national teams, with an U20 age requirement.
Though still in its early stages, we know from Saru engagements that the championship has only been around since 2024, with the first tournament in Australia featuring the up-and-coming stars of rugby giants Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and SA.
The information we have currently is that this competition will be played annually in one country and will comprise a round robin where all four teams will play each other once across a three-week period.
The top team after the three-round, six-match tournament will be declared the winner.
We have no doubt that if the economics make sense for both the women’s and the U20 competitions, the Bay will be ready to step in.
As the management of the NMB Stadium, we have cast the net wider in our efforts to ensure we have a buzzing calendar.
Last Wednesday, we witnessed Chippa United doing battle with mighty Orlando Pirates after hard and difficult engagements that made sure the Bay reaps the rewards for hosting Chippa.
My team is dedicated to ensuring that the Bay derives value for money in our engagements and partnerships, which sometimes puts us in the crosshairs with partners, but we do so for the benefit of the citizens who pay rates that fund the operations of the NMB Stadium.
On Saturday, we will witness another coup for the MBDA, the relocation of the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal, with Stellenbosch FC facing off against Kazier Chiefs.
The agility and opportunism of my team ensured we secured this prized match away from other centres.
The work we have done in the Western Cape with the DHL Stormers has put the Bay at the forefront as an ideal home-away-from-home venue, which we believe will yield great results in years to come.
We are positioning the NMB Bay Stadium to be the preferred venue for all SA and international teams.
As we conclude this buzzing week of activities, it is worth noting that we continue to host a variety of events, be they product launches or industry seminars.
Soon we will be welcoming the giants of the automotive industry in partnership with our tenant, the AIDC-EC.
All this progress by the MBDA is achieved due to the tenacity of the team we employ and their agility to turn around events of any size with ease.
The NMB Stadium’s 2025 events calendar is sure to deliver more excitement.
- Anele Qaba, MBDA chief executive officer
