Opinion

Ramaphosa’s task team on Joburg another pointless exercise

Premium
10 March 2025
Justice Malala
Columnist

Every so often we must call things by their real names to illustrate just how much trouble we are in.

This week, for the first time in a very long time, I am going to ask my editors to allow me to use a four-letter word that we polite, sensible scribes try not to use in our writing. ..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith
2025 Budget I Parliament's Finance Cluster media briefing

Most Read