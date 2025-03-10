Ramaphosa’s task team on Joburg another pointless exercise
Every so often we must call things by their real names to illustrate just how much trouble we are in.
This week, for the first time in a very long time, I am going to ask my editors to allow me to use a four-letter word that we polite, sensible scribes try not to use in our writing. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.