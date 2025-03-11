Opinion

VAT debate has masked the Transnet budget crisis

State entity is struggling to service its debt but needs to function well if economy is to take off

11 March 2025
Sam Mkokeli
Columnist and contributor

Small-party MP Mmusi Maimane will pinch himself to make sure he is awake over the next couple of days, as he enjoys playing an essential role in passing South Africa’s budget. 

Maimane chairs parliament’s appropriations committee, which has been largely unnoticeable or useless since 1994. South Africa has never had to wonder whether the budget would pass or fail, as the ANC has always had the 50% required to pass the straightforward laws for the past 30 years...

