Shifting sentiment — making the Bay of Opportunity a reality

Sentiment and perceptions can’t be neatly tabulated into numbers on a balance sheet, but these intangibles are as key as hard data in influencing investment decisions.
From multinational corporate decisions on expansions and new locations to investment managers’ buy/sell calls and the volatility of market and currency movements, through to personal decisions on what company to work for, where to live or take a holiday or what car to buy — sentiment is a major influencer.
Perception is reality. And how decision-makers perceive and get a sense of a potential investment destination is as important as the on-the-ground facts of what it offers and how it operates.
The Business Chamber’s Bay of Opportunity campaign aims to position Nelson Mandela Bay as an investment destination of choice, a diversified manufacturing and exports hub for Africa.
The Bay of Opportunity message is that this metro is open for business — anchored by strategic advantages of two ports, an automotive manufacturing hub with deep value chains that spin into other strong manufacturing sectors, with depth of manufacturing skills and innovation capabilities.
We speak about the world-leading elements of our agriculture sector and agro-processing, the supporting environment for renewable energy and green economy development, the diversity of the natural environment, the lifestyle advantages.
We are frank about the challenges to an enabling environment for business in the Bay, and share how we are not just standing on the sidelines and complaining but are collaborating to help solve problems, especially those of an infrastructure nature.
This is where our greatest asset comes into play — the people of the Bay, not only uniting to take action but, through their technical expertise and other resources, also demonstrating positive sentiment and confidence, their belief in the potential of the Bay.
The growing movement of businesses participating in our eleven geographic clusters, with support from the Chamber, to collaborate in tackling issues in their areas, such as cleanliness, safety and security, and combating vandalism of infrastructure, is a key element in shifting sentiment.
By showing that they are getting things done and bringing about positive change in their immediate areas of operation, the clusters are spreading hope and optimism, resulting in more businesses getting involved and more people willing to get on board because they are feeling positive about the Bay.
Shifting sentiment needs to happen both at the macro level of influencing investors, trade delegations and policy-makers, and the micro and individual level — because it is individuals who shift their mindsets and create the change that influences investment sentiment.
That is the thinking behind our Bay of Opportunity Ambassadors programme, launched recently alongside our www.bayofopportunity.com portal to connect investors with local opportunities, services and networks.
Our Ambassadors programme has so far enlisted around 30 business leaders, from large and small businesses, located both locally and around the country, to be the voice of the Bay of Opportunity.
These respected and influential business leaders have agreed to leverage their influence, networks, and expertise to facilitate investment discussions, business-to-business linkages and partnerships, aiming to unlock new opportunities and attract global investors to the Bay.
Effectively, the power of sentiment in action.
Our Bay of Opportunity campaign is backed up by a number of practical, results-driven initiatives by the Chamber and its action partners.
Our Trade and Investment Desk is tracking 12 potential investments into the Bay while an additional two have already landed in the business outsourcing space, together creating over 400 new jobs. We are proactively reaching out to trade consulates, international Chambers and potential investors to generate interest in doing business here.
Our Skills Development Desk is focused on the Bay’s technical skills shortage and developing the skills that will be needed by the future greener, tech-orientated industries that the Local Economy Reinvention Think Tank aims to provide business cases for and the Bay of Opportunity campaign aims to attract.
Launched earlier this year, this Desk is already involved in a project to match technical skills of retrenched employees into local companies in need of those skills, as well as a longer-term initiative to close the gap between industry future skills needs and current training provisions.
The growing support from not only local business but national and multinational companies with headquarters outside the metro joining as our action partners demonstrates the power of showing the advantages, real delivery and a positive mindset.
Upcoming major events like the Naacam Show and SASLAW conference are positioning themselves as being “hosted in the Bay of Opportunity”, while the Airports Company will be erecting a Bay of Opportunity billboard at no charge, and we are seeing businesses approaching us to use the messaging in their marketing materials and signage.
Recent national media reports have quoted property investment experts on the Bay becoming SA’s new “semi-gration” destination for those seeking the lifestyle advantages of coastal living with value-for-money property and less congestion.
The movement of optimism and belief in the Bay of Opportunity is growing, as we sweep more people along with us on our road to becoming an attractive alternative investment destination to other major centres such as Joburg and Cape Town.
By shifting sentiment and raising confidence, underpinned by hard facts and genuine progress, we can turn the potential of the Bay of Opportunity into reality.
Denise van Huyssteen is CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber
