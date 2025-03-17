Will and commitment are all it takes to make a difference

Amid the relentless horror stories of violent crime, extreme poverty and starving children are the many little acts of care and kindness that make a world of difference to the lives of the recipients. Most of these kindnesses go unheralded.
Whether it is schoolchildren collecting donations for animal welfare organisations or clearing the streets of rubbish, people arranging activities to keep at-risk children off the streets or providing a meal a day for the needy, or even the elderly looking out for those less fortunate, the joy and gratitude of the beneficiaries are the biggest reward for these big-hearted people.
Recently, a group of 14 senior citizens in the northern areas who call themselves JOY, which stands for Just Old Youth, spruced up the room of a resident at the Adcock Homes retirement centre in Schauderville.
The beneficiary, Michelle Valentine, shed copious tears of gratitude when the group handed over the keys to her room.
According to JOY member Clive Benjamin, 78, they all donated R100 a month from their pensions to be used for projects such as this one.
“We realise that the country is in dire straits and that people at old age homes feel the brunt.
“It gives us great pleasure to help with the little we have,” he said.
Group leader Henry Fourie, 79, said they also sought support for their projects from other organisations.
Their projects have included sponsoring adult nappies for a frail care home for the aged, food donations to a centre for the physically disabled and cash donations to churches in the area.
Benjamin said: “As long as there is oxygen in our lungs, we will continue with the good work, because it lies close to our hearts.”
The JOY members have demonstrated how donating just a small amount every month eventually adds up to enough to fund a small project that can make a big difference in someone’s life.
Whether it is taking an hour out of our day every now and then to visit an old age home and chat to some of the lonely residents who rarely, or never, have visitors or giving just a small amount every month to an organisation that helps others, we can all make a difference.
It just takes will and commitment.
The Herald
Will and commitment are all it takes to make a difference
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Herald
